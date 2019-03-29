Twenty life-size bear sculptures have been unveiled as part of a new arts project.

The 6ft (1.8m) sculptures are going on display at the popular visitor attraction Wild Place Project, near Bristol, for the Big Bear Sculpture Trail.

The 3D sculptures all feature fun designs and include Builder Bear, who sports a bright yellow hard hat and hi-vis jacket; Bristol Bear, who is kitted out in the Bristol Bears’ rugby strip; and Sunset Bear, who celebrates Bristol, its people, and the Great British summer.

Jenny Mullen, from Wild Space, meets Builder Bear, who wears a hard hat and hi-vis jacket (Ben Birchall/PA)

The trail has been organised and managed by Bristol Zoological Society, the charity which runs the Wild Place Project, and event management company Wild in Art.

The trail has been put on to celebrate Wild Place Project’s newest exhibit, Bear Wood, which opens this summer and exhibits the European brown bear, wolverine, lynx and wolves.

Wild Space worker Jenny Mullen with some of the 20 bears from the Big Bear Sculpture Trail (Ben Birchall/PA)

Artist Donna Newman, who has painted two of the bears, said: “I am lucky enough to have painted many different animals for Wild in Art trails, from bears and bees to dragons and giraffes, but each sculpture is unique and presents a creative challenge.

“I’m really proud of the designs I’ve created for the Big Bear Sculpture Trail and am so excited to see them enjoyed at Wild Place Project this Easter.”