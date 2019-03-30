Musicians, comedians and social media users have been attempting to lighten the mood around Brexit with music, remixing moments from protests and Parliament into new compositions as the process drags on.

Music has long been known for its therapeutic qualities, but writer and musician Rhodri Marsden thought Brexit had driven him to madness after sharing a creation on Thursday.

“I’m now so obsessed with Bercow saying ‘Mr Peter Bone’ that I’ve spent a period of time setting it to the opening of Beethoven’s 5th.

“Brexit is literally driving me mad,” he wrote, posting a video of his attempts on Thursday.

The rendition did not disappoint, and has since been viewed nearly 500,000 times.

I'm now so obsessed with Bercow saying "Mr Peter Bone" that I've spent a period of time setting it to the opening of Beethoven's 5th. Brexit is literally driving me mad. pic.twitter.com/P5w31OWkWi — Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) March 28, 2019

“I am rewatching Peter Bone to get me through,” replied one user as Parliament debated the Government’s Withdrawal Agreement for a third time on Friday.

“I don’t know how I would survive Brexit without people like you who brighten up my days,” added another.

But he did not stop there.

Next on his list was Mr Bercow calling for Enfield’s Labour MP Bambos Charalambous, set to the tune of Undcer Pressure by Queen and David Bowie.

In my replies today, a number of people have expressed their delight at Bercow saying the name "Bambos Charalambous", which of course prompts me to do the following, which probably won't last on here longer than 2 minutes but it's worth a crack. pic.twitter.com/Ew0cDY4yQ0 — Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) March 28, 2019

And then Thangham Debonnaire, Labour MP for Bristol West, to the tune Living On A Prayer by Bon Jovi.

A small tribute to the MP for Bristol West. Wasn't my idea but can't find who suggested it. pic.twitter.com/aA9QnfCFE1 — Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) March 29, 2019

But this is far from the only time Speaker Bercow’s booming voice had been set to music.

Another talented Twitter user took his cries of “division” – uttered, or in this case yelled, before a vote – and turned it into the lead instrument in a dance anthem.

“To celebrate that close shave of a vote & John Bercow’s endless vocal talents, here’s a little thing I whipped up that I may or may not play at a future party near you,” wrote DJ Bus Replacement Service.

To celebrate that close shave of a vote & John Bercow's endless vocal talents, here's a little thing I whipped up that I may or may not play at a future party near you pic.twitter.com/YzYSjrztQN — DJ Bus Replacement Service (@DeeJayBRS) March 29, 2019

And veteran YouTube remixer PlaceBoing transformed the Speaker’s bellowing calls for order back in January, after he found international fame earlier in the year as the world’s eyes turned to Parliament for key Brexit votes.

Parliament wasn’t the only part of the Brexit process getting a remix.

One social media user calling themselves DJ Brexit took footage of chants from the recent pro-EU march and gave it a backing beat.

ONLY GONE AND DUN A REMIX OF THE REMOANERS 🤣🤣🤣🤣#PeoplesMarch#PeoplesMarchVote pic.twitter.com/fQTabsuajH — DJ BREXIT (@DJ_BREXIT) March 25, 2019

And comedian Limmy used audio of a Leave voter apologising to radio host James O’Brien and gave it a jaunty piano theme.

Here is my Song for #BrexitDay Made this morning LIVE on Twitch: https://t.co/hpdoUf3Q4R pic.twitter.com/5hiGTqtYNy — Autobiography out NOW (@DaftLimmy) March 29, 2019

The Music Therapy Charity says music as a therapeutic measure can help reduce tension, anxiety and challenging behaviour, be effective in managing stress, and promote “the development of communication and social skills, self expression, confidence and self esteem”.

Whether or not the tunes will inspire a breakthrough in the House of Commons is yet to be determined.