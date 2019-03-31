On Mother’s Day, here’s a look at royal mothers with their children over the years.

The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken of the joy of being a mother to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience,” Kate has said.

But the duchess has also talked about the ups and downs of parenting.

“At times it has also been a huge challenge – even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not,” she said.

She welcomed George in 2013, Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018.

Australian Prime Minster Tony Abbott looks on as the Duchess of Cambridge holds Prince George in Canberra during the 2014 tour of New Zealand and Australia (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Kate, George and Charlotte play with balloons at a children’s party for military families during the royal tour of Canada (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate, with George (left), holds onto Charlotte’s skirt at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury (Steve Parsons/PA)

Proud mother Kate holds a sleeping Prince Louis at his christening service in July 2018 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is often seen out and about playing with five-year-old daughter Mia at horse trials.

Zara and Mike Tindall last year celebrated the arrival of youngest daughter Lena, after facing the heartache of two miscarriages.

Zara Tindall hands her daughter Mia an ice-cream at the Land Rover Gatcombe Horse Trials, on Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire (Steve Parsons/PA)

Zara Tindall playing with Mia after a charity polo match (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Zara with Mia in 2015 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Queen has four children – the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

Her third child Andrew arrived after a 10-year-gap.

She was 22 when she had her first child, Prince Charles, and 37 when she had her last, Prince Edward.

The Prince of Wales plays a game of hide-and-seek with his mother Princess Elizabeth in 1950 (PA)

Anne, the Queen and Charles on a garden bench with the Queen’s corgi, Sue, in the background at Balmoral in 1953 (PA)

The Queen holding Prince Andrew during an outing in the grounds of Balmoral, Aberdeenshire in 1960 (PA)

The Queen with Prince Edward on her lap and Prince Andrew as they leave Liverpool Street Station for Sandringham in 1964 (PA)

The Queen and the Prince of Wales laugh together at the Braemar Highland Games in 2010 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Diana, Princess of Wales was mother to Prince William and Prince Harry, now the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

The princess was killed in a car crash when the young princes were only 12 and 15.

On the 10th anniversary of her death, Harry, then 22, said in a speech: “She was quite simply the best mother in the world. We would say that, wouldn’t we? But we miss her.”

He added: “We both think of her every day. We speak about her and laugh together at all the memories. Put simply, she made us, and so many other people, happy.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales amuse baby Prince William on a rug in the grounds of Government House in Auckland, New Zealand (PA)

The Princess of Wales carries baby Prince Harry (PA)

Diana with Harry and William at a service to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Blitz in 1990 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Diana, nine-year-old William and Harry, seven, on board the Maid of Mist for a close-up look at Niagara Falls in 1991 (Martin Keene/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex is about to become a mother soon.

American actress-turned-HRH Meghan is set to welcome the latest addition to the Windsor family in late April or early May.