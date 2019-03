The Duchess of Sussex is counting down the days to the arrival of her first child.

Meghan, who has become known for cradling her bump, has had a busy pregnancy, with a tour to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji in the early days, and then to Morocco.

Charity visits, away days, galas and palace receptions saw the duchess out and about with her blossoming baby belly.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talking to the Queen at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, where they shared the news of the pregnancy with the royal family (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry and Meghan with Australia’s Governor General, Peter Cosgrove, in Sydney in October – the day after Meghan’s pregnancy was announced (Phil Noble/PA)

A hint of a baby bump as Meghan attends a reception given by the Governor of Victoria at Government House in Melbourne (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan holds her hand on her bump as she and Harry walk along Kingfisher Bay Jetty on Fraser Island, Queensland (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The duchess’s growing bump is evident at a state dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Meghan, in a printed wrap dress by Figue featuring pom-poms and a ruffled asymmetrical hem, at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji (Phil Noble/PA)

The duke and duchess during a visit to Courtenay Creative in Wellington, New Zealand (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The couple leave Westminster Abbey after a service to mark the centenary of the Armistice (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Meghan meeting Take That’s Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen at the Royal Variety Performance in November (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Meghan said she felt ‘very pregnant’ when visiting the Royal Variety Charity’s residential nursing and care home in Twickenham in December (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex at the Christmas Day morning church service in Sandringham, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

The duchess picks out clothes with Patsy Wardally at the Smart Works charity in London in January (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

Meghan presents Angela Midgley with a Moses basket at Number 7, a ‘Feeding Birkenhead’ citizens supermarket, during a trip to Merseyside (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The duchess on a visit to Mayhew, an animal welfare charity (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Meghan goes glam at the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Totem at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Meghan’s belly button can be seen on her growing bump during a visit to the National Theatre in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Former Suits star Meghan during a visit to the Association of Commonwealth Universities at the University of London (Yui Mok/PA)

The duchess at the Bristol Old Vic theatre in February (Marc Giddings/The Sun/PA)

Meghan arrives at the Natural History Museum in London for a gala performance of The Wider Earth (Yui Mok/PA)

The mother-to-be in a red Valentino cape dress at Casablanca Airport on a tour to Morocco in late February (Hannah Mackay/PA)

The duke and duchess leave the residence of the King of Morocco in Rabat (Yui Mok/PA)

The duchess ready for a cooking school demonstration at Villa des Ambassadors in Rabat (Tim Whitby/PA)

Harry and Meghan at a reception in Buckingham Palace in early March to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan makes a surprise appearance after being called on stage by Harry on WE Day UK in Wembley (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The duchess on International Women’s Day on March 8 after a panel discussion convened by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (Yui Mok/PA)

Meghan and Harry at Canada House for a Commonwealth Day youth event on March 11 (Chris Jackson/PA)

Meghan, with her hand on her bump, leaves Westminster Abbey following the Commonwealth Day service (Victoria Jones/PA)