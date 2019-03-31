A man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a reversing car.

The 36-year-old was in Glasgow’s Bath Lane on Friday afternoon when he was struck by a BMW coming out of a garage.

He was taken by ambulance to the city’s Royal Infirmary, where medical staff describe his condition as serious.

The 51-year-old driver was not injured in the incident, which happened at around 4.30pm.

Sergeant Kenny Malaney, of the road policing unit, said: “From our inquiries we know that a man in a white van stopped to assist after the incident, however, unfortunately he left prior to police arriving.

“We would be keen to speak to him as he may have some information that could assist our inquiries.

“Anyone with information can contact the road policing unit in Glasgow via 101. Please quote incident number 3176 of the 29 March 2018.”