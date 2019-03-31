The first week of British summer time will be marked by freezing temperatures and April showers.

The mercury could plunge to as low as minus 5C, with many areas feeling colder than recent days.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said some places will see frost at night, while mountainous areas of Scotland may see snow.

All change this week weatherwise with colder and more #unsettled conditions developing. Here are the details pic.twitter.com/tGSH94L5kE — Met Office (@metoffice) March 31, 2019

“It’s really a week of April showers, a mix of rain and some snow on the high ground and some hail,” he said.

“It’s going to be a very different week to the week just gone.”

Mr Snell said remote areas of Scotland and Wales could see temperatures fall to as low as minus 5C at night, while temperatures in other areas will hover around freezing.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be around 10-12C in the south and around 8-9C in the north.