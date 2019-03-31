Firefighters remain at the scene of a serious blaze at a church building, almost 20 hours after the incident began.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to the “well-developed” fire at Great George Street, in the west end of Glasgow, just after 3am on Sunday.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene and crews have been working over a number of hours to extinguish the flames at the three-storey building.

An SFRS spokeswoman confirmed that a crew was still at the scene at 10.45pm – almost 20 hours after they were alerted to the fire.

There were no reports of any casualties.

It is understood the building was being converted into flats.

Police Scotland said a joint investigation involving the fire service and police is being carried out to establish the cause of the blaze.

A spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are continuing.”