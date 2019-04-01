A £20,000 reward is being offered in the search for the killers of a 16-year-old boy who was gunned down near a leisure centre a year ago.

Amaan Shakoor was shot at close range by two hooded attackers in Walthamstow, east London, on April 2 2018, and died in hospital the following day with his family at his bedside.

A year on no one has been charged with his murder, although two men aged 18 and 19 were arrested and released under investigation.

On Monday his family, who visit his grave nearly every day, said in a statement: “Our lives have been totally changed forever by those individuals who had no regard for life and the devastating impact it would have on Amaan’s entire family.

“We have been handed a life sentence due to the senseless murder of our beloved child. Amaan was still a child, he came from a good family and was raised with endless amounts of love and affection.

“He had a stable family and good home. He was an innocent victim of a despicable and brutal crime.”

Officers will return to the scene of the shooting in Markhouse Road, near Kelmscott Leisure Centre, on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Darren Jones, from the Metropolitan Police murder squad, said: “We believe Amaan was the victim of a targeted attack, with the chief suspects being two teenage males.

“Amaan was on the brink of an exciting time of his life and was a member of a close-knit, loving family.

“It is our understanding that Amaan was on the periphery of activity linked to gangs, and we believe his death may be linked to this.

“It is important to talk about this element of the investigation, as we believe the key to solving his murder is held by those he may have had links with through gang activity, whether this was directly or indirectly.

“Nothing excuses or justifies the taking of a life, and Amaan’s death is a tragedy. At only 16 years old, he was callously shot in the head at close range and these individuals must be caught and removed from our streets.”

The force is offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Amaan’s killers.

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8345 1570, or 101 quoting reference 6727/02APR2018, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org