Police have launched a murder investigation after a man believed to have been in his 20s was stabbed.

Officers said they found the man with stab injuries in Kentish Town, north-west London, after being called at about 8.30pm on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene near the Grafton Road junction with Vicars Road, despite the efforts of medics.

No arrests have been made.

Police activity near the Grafton Road junction with Vicars Road after the fatal stabbing of a man in his 20s (John Stillwell/PA Wire)

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination are yet to take place, but the victim’s next-of-kin have been informed.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.