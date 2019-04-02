A polar bear born at a zoo in Germany has been given a football-themed name.
The female cub, born on December 1 at Tierpark Berlin, has been named Hertha after the zoo agreed a sponsorship deal with the city’s Bundesliga football club of the same name.
“It’s short, snappy and has a link to her home town,” said Tierpark director Dr Andreas Knieriem. “Hertha is the perfect sponsor and the perfect name for our cuddly little Berliner.
“She is also a very sporty young bear.”
To celebrate the occasion, young Hertha was given a football with her name emblazoned on it to play with.
The 11-week-old was already proving to have remarkable stamina as she chased a ball around the den, according to the zoo.
The sponsorship deal with Hertha BSC will help to pay for the bear’s upkeep at the zoo.