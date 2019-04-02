A man in his 30s has been arrested over a knife attack in an area that has seen a series of random stabbings.

The suspect was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in Edmonton Green on Tuesday, after a man, also in his 30s, was left in a critical condition.

The victim suffered life threatening injuries when he was stabbed in Fairfield Road, Enfield, north London at around 5am, yards from the scene of a previous attack.

Investigators are trying to work out if the latest stabbing is linked to four others that took place over the weekend.

Police investigating the stabbing of a man in #Enfield this morning have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of GBH in the #EdmontonGreen area – he is in custody. Work continues to determine if the incident is linked to the incidents from the weekend.https://t.co/Q3Qai6uR3I — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 2, 2019

A video obtained by the Press Association shows a man being arrested outside Lidl supermarket in Edmonton Green at around 10am on Tuesday.

Shop worker Fatma Oruc, 17, said: “There were police officers surrounding a man and he was black. He was wearing a hoodie.

“They stayed for five to 10 minutes and handcuffed him and he was taken away.”

Employees at furniture store Dogtas said the man arrested was tall, black and skinny, wearing a green hoodie with a grey sweatshirt underneath, “dirty” blue jeans, and blue trainers.

He did not appear to say anything or make any effort to get away from officers.

Detective Superintendent Luke Marks said: “I am aware that events from the weekend have caused a huge amount of worry and concern among the community and that this incident will cause further alarm.

“While at this stage the incident has not yet been formally linked, the location and manner of this attack will be of concern to the public.

“Our advice continues that the public remain vigilant, and to contact police regarding anyone acting suspiciously.

“You will see additional uniformed patrols in the Edmonton area; if you have any concerns, please speak with my officers immediately.”

The Times reported that local schools had banned children from leaving the grounds during their break time as a safety measure.

The latest stabbing follows attacks on four people in the Edmonton area of Enfield over the weekend that left two critically hurt and one with potentially life-changing injuries.

Police forensics officers on Aberdeen Road in north London, after four stabbings between Saturday evening and Sunday morning in the Edmonton area, which police are treating as linked (PA)

Police believe that a single male suspect who may have mental health issues was acting alone in the attacks, and there is nothing to suggest they are terror-related.

The suspect is described as a skinny black man who is approximately 6ft 3ins tall and wearing dark clothes.

Two men who were previously arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm remain in custody, and investigators have until later on Tuesday to interview them.

A 45-year-old woman became the first victim when she was stabbed once in her back at about 7pm on Saturday in Aberdeen Road, and left in a critical condition.

Then at 12.15am police were called to Park Avenue where a 52-year-old man had been injured with a knife. He has since been discharged from hospital.

The third attack was on a 23-year-old man just before 4am near Seven Sisters Tube station.

He is in a critical but stable condition.

The fourth attack occurred at about 9.40am on Sunday in Brettenham Road where officers found a 29-year-old man with a stab injury to the back.

His injuries are potentially life-changing, but not life-threatening.