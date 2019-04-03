Fuel prices have risen for the second consecutive month, new figures show.

The average price of petrol rose by 2p per litre in March to £1.23, while diesel increased by nearly 1p to £1.31, the RAC said.

This means filling up a typical 55-litre family car with petrol cost £67 at the end of the month.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “March has been another rough month for petrol drivers. Unleaded has gone up 2p a litre and diesel by just short of a penny.

“Diesel drivers are particularly feeling the pinch at the moment.

“Throughout March, the wholesale price of diesel was on average 6p a litre more than petrol. This gap has now closed which should hopefully bring some relief to drivers of diesel vehicles.

“If retailers play fair with motorists the price of the fuel should fall by around 3p a litre in the next fortnight, whereas petrol looks like it’s set to rise further with at least a penny or two likely to go on in the coming weeks.”