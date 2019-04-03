The Prince of Wales will visit Muslims in Manchester and the makers of Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls in Wigan during a day-long royal visit to the region.

Charles’ first engagement will be at the British Muslim Heritage Centre in Whalley Range, Manchester, to meet members of the Muslim community and learn about the centre’s programme of education and community initiatives.

Charles has worked for many years to encourage inter-faith dialogue and greater understanding of different religions, both in Britain and abroad.

Next he will travel to Wigan, visiting The Old Courts in the town centre, to learn about the building’s restoration into a community arts centre.

Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls (PA)

While there, he will meet participants from a variety of local arts projects before the tour moves to the Toffee Works to celebrate 100 years of family-run William Santus & Co Ltd’s factory operating on the site, where it makes its most famous product, Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls.

Charles’ final visit will be to Wigan Little Theatre, where he will watch a short variety performance, before meeting the performers.