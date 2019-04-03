Two people have been rescued after a fire broke out at a flat in the south side of Glasgow.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to the scene in Skirving Street, Shawlands, shortly after 8.30am on Wednesday.

Four fire engines and an aerial appliance were sent to tackle the blaze, which was extinguished around an hour later.

Crews helped two people from the building and passed them on to the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS), while one woman was also taken to hospital.

Crews were called to the scene at 8.33am on Wednesday (Lucinda Cameron/PA)

An SFRS spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.33am on Wednesday April 3 to reports of a fire within a first floor flat in a four-storey block on Skirving Street, Glasgow.

“Operations control mobilised four fire engines and an aerial appliance to the scene, where firefighters assisted two people from the building before handing them into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The fire is now extinguished and crews remain in attendance as they work to make the area safe.”

An SAS spokesman said: “We received a call today to attend an incident on Skirving Street in Glasgow.

“We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene.

“We treated two people at the scene and conveyed one female patient to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”