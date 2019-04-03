Police have launched a murder investigation after a pair believed to be a pioneering Concorde pilot and his wife were found dead near the village of Bucklebury.

An official named the couple found in a property in West Berkshire on Tuesday evening as Tony and Paula Meadows, who were both in their 80s.

Detectives stressed to locals in the village where the Duchess of Cambridge’s family have lived that there is no further threat and that they are not searching for a suspect.

Mr Meadows has previously written in the Mach 2 Concorde magazine that he was part of the flight crew during the supersonic jet’s first passenger flight from Heathrow to New York in 1977.

Officers from Thames Valley Police were investigating at one of the homes on Hawkridge Farm in Chapel Lane, where a blue forensics tent has been set up.

Neighbours in nearby Frilsham spoke of their shock over the couple’s deaths.

One, who did not want to be named, said she saw the “nice couple” occasionally at lunches.

“I think Paula has dementia because she asked the same questions,” she said. “Tony was a pilot.”

The woman said Mr Meadows recently discovered he trained in the RAF with another local resident.

“They knew of each other but Tony arrived with a photograph and said, ‘I recognised your smile as soon as I saw you’, and started talking about how he flew Concorde,” she said.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard described their deaths as “a tragic incident”.

“We are currently investigating and have launched a murder inquiry but we are not looking for anybody else in connection with this incident,” he added.

“There is no danger to the public so people locally should not have any undue cause for concern.”

Asked about the former British Airways captain’s death, the airline said: “Our thoughts are with their family and friends.”

Several enthusiasts who knew Mr Meadows declined to comment, with one source saying: “I think everyone in the Concorde world is a bit raw about this just now.”

Recounting the first time they flew the plane commercially to New York, Mr Meadows said they were met with “enormous” crowds amid a “euphoria”.

Then, he was in charge of the aircraft on the way back to Britain.

“All the work had been worthwhile,” he wrote in Mach 2. “We had successfully taken our first bite at the Big Apple.”

The coroners’ office in Reading identified the couple found dead in Bucklebury as Tony and Paula Meadows, saying they were both aged 84.

Their next of kin have been informed.

The duchess’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton have owned an estate in the village, where they hosted their other daughter Pippa’s evening reception following her society wedding to James Matthews.