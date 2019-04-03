A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after he was seen running away from the scene of an “unexplained” death in London.

The victim, a man in his mid-40s, was pronounced dead on Wednesday afternoon after he was found with an injury in Harrow that was first thought to be a stab or slash wound.

Scotland Yard said they arrested a male nearby on suspicion of murder after officers were told he had been seen running from the scene in Northolt Road in possession of a machete.

One person stabbed in #Southharrow near the front of Iceland just before ##harrow pic.twitter.com/WCet6FcEq5 — Kavinthan (@S_Kavinthan) April 3, 2019

He remains in custody at a north London police station as detectives investigate whether the weapon was used.

The Metropolitan Police stressed it had not launched a murder investigation, but instead was treating the death as “unexplained”.

A post-mortem examination will confirm whether the wounds were recent or pre-existing, the force said.

Officers remain on the scene and will be trawling through CCTV footage to find out what happened.

Officers are investigating the unexplained death of a man in #Harrow after he was found with a serious injury on Northolt Road. One person was arrested after he was found in possession of a machete. It is not yet known if he was connected with the death https://t.co/TXysGrqHhH — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 3, 2019

Harrow West MP Gareth Thomas said on Twitter: “I am very concerned to hear reports of a recent fatal attack in South Harrow in my constituency.”

Mr Thomas said he was in contact with police and the local council, adding: “My thoughts are with the victim and their family.”

I am very concerned to hear reports of a recent fatal attack in South Harrow in my constituency- I am in contact with the @metpoliceuk and @HarrowCouncil to understand who is responsible and why. My thoughts are with the victim and their family. @gdh1961 https://t.co/FeceNmbHXg — Gareth Thomas (@GarethThomasMP) April 3, 2019

London’s Air Ambulance was called just before 3.15pm. The victim was treated for his injury, but was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.50pm.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, a person died at the scene,” a London Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Police said the victim has not been formally identified and his next of kin are yet to be informed.