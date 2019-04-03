A man has been arrested after he was seen running near a crime scene with a machete after an “unexplained” death in London.

The Metropolitan Police were called by the London Ambulance Service on Wednesday, after reports of an injured man on Northolt Road in Harrow, west London.

The victim, in his mid-40s, was pronounced dead half an hour later, as he was treated at the scene for an injury believed to be caused by stab or slash wounds.

One person stabbed in #Southharrow near the front of Iceland just before ##harrow pic.twitter.com/WCet6FcEq5 — Kavinthan (@S_Kavinthan) April 3, 2019

A post-mortem examination will confirm whether the wounds were recent or pre-existing.

Metropolitan Police said they had arrested one person nearby on suspicion of murder after officers were informed that he had been seen running from the scene in possession of a machete.

Officers are investigating the unexplained death of a man in #Harrow after he was found with a serious injury on Northolt Road. One person was arrested after he was found in possession of a machete. It is not yet known if he was connected with the death https://t.co/TXysGrqHhH — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 3, 2019

He has been taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody. It is not yet known whether the weapon was used.

Officers remain in the area and will be conducting a review of CCTV cameras to establish what happened.