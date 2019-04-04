An inquisitive fox had to be rescued by RSPCA officers after getting her head wedged in a plastic tub.

It is believed that the hungry female had been looking for food when she got herself stuck inside the container.

The RSPCA managed to free the animal using bolt cutters (RSPCA/PA)

Officers were alerted to her predicament after a member of the public heard the distressed fox knocking on the door of their home on Schofield Street in Mexborough, South Yorkshire, on Thursday morning.

She was rescued when RSPCA staff used bolt cutters, scissors and a knife to release the tub from her head, and was soon back safely in the wild.

RSPCA inspector Sandra Dransfield, who was part of the team that came to her aid, said: “The plastic container looked like the tubs you can buy supplement powder or protein powder in.

Once freed, the fox went back to the wild (RSPCA/PA)

“We used bolt cutters, scissors and a knife to very carefully cut the opening of the container and prise it off the fox’s head.

“Thankfully, the fox wasn’t at all injured and was otherwise in really good condition so we released her there and then so she could head back to her den.”