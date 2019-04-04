Libyan army commander Khalifa Hifter has ordered his forces to march to Tripoli, the capital of the UN-backed government.

General Hifter, who commands the so-called Libya National Army based in the east, described his forces’ move as a “victorious march” to “shake the lands under the feet of the unjust bunch”.

In an online audio recording, he ordered forces not to open fire on any civilians saying: “Whoever raises the white banner is safe.”

I am deeply concerned by the military movement taking place in Libya and the risk of confrontation. There is no military solution. Only intra-Libyan dialogue can solve Libyan problems. I call for calm and restraint as I prepare to meet the Libyan leaders in the country. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 4, 2019

His forces have taken over the town of Gharyan, 31 miles from Tripoli.

Gen Hifter’s comments came as the head of the UN said he was worried about a major armed showdown in Libya and is urging warring factions to instead turn to dialogue.

Gharyan is the closest to Tripoli that Gen Hifter’s fighters have reached in their campaign westwards from the country’s east.

I am deeply shocked and moved by the suffering and despair I have seen in the detention centre in Tripoli, where migrants and refugees are in detention for unlimited time and without any hope to regain their lives. pic.twitter.com/7oM1IhojlX — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 4, 2019

Mr Guterres posted on Twitter earlier on Thursday that he is “deeply concerned by the military movement taking place in Libya and the risk of confrontation”.

He added: “There is no military solution. Only intra-Libyan dialogue can solve Libyan problems.”

Mr Guterres arrived in Libya on Wednesday, becoming the first UN chief to visit since the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi.