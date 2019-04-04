Police in Poland are hunting four English-speaking tourists after they paraded through the historic city of Krakow sporting nothing but lime green mankinis.

They are now wanted for breaching public decency laws after walking through the Renaissance Market Square before getting into a horse-drawn carriage.

The men were caught on CCTV and by an Associated Press photographer on Friday afternoon, and were reported to police by a member of the public.

The mankini has been popular with pranksters and stag parties since it was made famous by Borat, the fictional Kazakh alter ego of comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.

Krakow province police spokesman Sebastian Glen said: “At the moment no one has been accused – we are still looking. There was a witness who says… they were speaking English.

“They could be Australian or from other countries in Europe who use English. So we don’t know yet if they were British.

“It will not be easy to locate them. If they have already returned to their country it could be difficult.”

Mr Glen continued: “We have many tourists in Krakow and this kind of behaviour is not common.

“Many of them come for the weekend and sometimes we have incidents connected to alcohol, like being too loud or fighting, but to be almost naked in a public place? That’s not common at all.”

“I remember a few years ago we had to fine some Englishmen who ran naked through the market square.”

Mr Glen said that the number of incidents of anti-social behaviour were very low compared to the total number of tourists who visit Krakow each year.

He added: “Many British people come here for bachelor parties and they wear costumes for fun but it’s very rare that they wear no clothes at all, so that’s why it was so shocking for people to see four men on a carriage in the middle of the day almost naked.”

He said that if caught, they could face a 5000 zloty (£1,000) fine or 30 days’ imprisonment.