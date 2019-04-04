The owners of an adventurous Irish dog who took a solo train ride to Dublin have been found.

Irish Rail announced the happy ending to a shaggy dog’s story that has captivated pet lovers across the island.

The canine commuter boarded the 0846 in Sallins, Co Kildare on Wednesday morning and joined bemused passengers on a 30 minute journey into Dublin’s Heuston Station.

Hamish update! 🎉 His owners have been found!🐶 His real name is Tyson!🍟 He’s getting chipped by @MyLovelyHorseR so if he goes a wandering again, he can be found💕 Family reunion TBC💶 The movie rights are exorbitant! 👏 Thank you to everyone for spreading the word! pic.twitter.com/Bt4pJAY7hr — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) April 4, 2019

Irish Rail’s efforts to track down his owners proved a hit on social media, with its Twitter appeal shared and liked thousands of times, as fans christened the train-loving terrier “Hamish”.

But it turns out his real name is Tyson, and Irish Rail said a reunion with his owners was now planned.

Announcing the news on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, the operator joked: “The movie rights are exorbitant.

“Thank you to everyone for spreading the word.”

Ted Maher, who works for Irish Rail but also volunteers at an animal sanctuary My Lovely Horse Rescue, looked after Tyson overnight on Wednesday.

The dog has now been electronically tagged by the sanctuary to help keep track of him if he embarks on any future trips.