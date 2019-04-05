Theresa May is to write to European Council president Donald Tusk on Friday with the UK’s request for a further delay to Brexit, a Downing Street source has said.

The extension request could be for up to a further year, amid reports that EU officials are considering offering the PM a flexible extension – or “flextension” – to the Article 50 timetable.

Mr Tusk is preparing to put the option to EU leaders at a crunch summit next Wednesday in a bid to prevent the UK crashing out of the bloc on April 12, according to the BBC.

Top-level talks aimed at finding a way out of the Brexit deadlock will continue between the Government and Labour on Friday.