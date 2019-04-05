Women were out to celebrate at Aintree as the world-famous racecourse held its annual Ladies Day.

Racegoers wore their finest for the famously glamorous event at the Merseyside course.

Laura Barnett, 33, from Lytham, said: “Ladies Day is about us all being great. We’re all amazing and we are all here for a reason – to celebrate ourselves.”

Her friend, Charlotte Partington, 34, said: “It’s all about having a laugh, dressing up, good fun and the atmosphere.”

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Friends Sarah Brown and Nicky Shaw, both 36, both wore black and white for the occasion, with black fascinators.

Ms Shaw, from Bootle, Merseyside, said: “I always have a great time here.

“Sometimes there are unflattering photographs of women here but it doesn’t put us off.”

Many women opted for bold colours to brighten up the cloudy day and accessorised with extravagant fascinators – with one racegoer, Karen Bettany, showing off headwear shaped like a flamingo.

Pretty Flamingo – Racegoer Karen Bettany (Nigel French/PA)

Jayne Jones, 55, from Croston, Lancashire, wore a pink dress paired with cobalt blue accessories – including sparkly blue Irregular Choice shoes which she had worn for her wedding.

She said: “I’m an Evertonian so I got married in cream and blue and wanted to wear my shoes again.

“I’ve been coming to Ladies Day since I was 18 and I think it’s lovely.

“Everyone makes such an effort and I always feel really comfortable, I’ve never had any problems or hassle.”

Racegoers on mechanical horses during Ladies Day of the 2019 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse (Peter Byrne/PA)

Friends Charlotte Scotson, 22, Kara Cheston, 21, and Grace Myler, 21, from Wigan. said they had spent months planning their outfits.

Ms Myler, who wore a dress which had a pastel pink skirt, said: “It is a little bit stressful choosing an outfit!

“We always have fun here, we’ve never had a bad day, even when it’s rained.”

Jasmine Roby, 21, from Wigan, attended the event with her mother, Beverley Roby, 53, and friend, Emily Powers, 21, and said they were there to enjoy themselves.

She said: “Sometimes there are bad pictures of women but people are having fun and a lot of the time the pictures don’t do them justice.”

Mrs Roby said: “We are just here to have a good time.”