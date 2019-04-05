A woman has died at the scene after being hit by a lorry in West Lothian.

The pedestrian was struck in East Main Street, Broxburn, on Friday morning.

Another woman is receiving treatment at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after the incident.

Her condition is not thought to be serious.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision at around 11.20am.

A spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed this and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1199 of April 5.”