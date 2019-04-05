A man is being treated for a stab wound after he was assaulted outside a nightclub.

Police say the attack on the 20-year-old in Glasgow city centre appears to have been unprovoked.

The victim was standing outside Kokomo nightclub on West Regent Street at around 3.20am on Friday when he was assaulted by two men.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he is said to be in a stable condition.

One of the suspects is described as being between 5ft 8in and 10in, of average build, with red hair.

He was wearing a black puffa-style jacket, glasses and spoke with a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Donna McDougall said: “This appears to have been a random and unprovoked attack and it is vital that we trace the individuals involved.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anything at all suspicious, to get in touch.”