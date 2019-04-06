Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach is the cheapest European beach destination for UK holidaymakers, a report has found.

Prices at the Black Sea resort are a third lower than at its closest competitor, Post Office Travel Money said.

The cost of nine tourist staples – comprising lunch and evening meals, drinks, suncream and insect repellent – was analysed at 20 European beach destinations.

Sunny Beach was found to be number one for a bargain break due to prices such as £8.42 for a two-course lunch for two people, £1.17 for a glass of wine in a bar or cafe and £2.34 for a premium brand bottle of suncream.

Portugal’s Algarve was runner-up, followed by Marmaris in Turkey and the Spanish resorts of Torremolinos and Benidorm.

Despite the volatility of the pound, prices have dropped in more than two-thirds of the destinations analysed.

This has been attributed to restaurants, bars and shops lowering their prices.

Sorrento in Italy was the most expensive destination featured, with prices three times more expensive than in Sunny Beach.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: “There are significant variations between the prices we found in resorts this year so it will really pay dividends to do some holiday homework before booking to avoid busting the budget.

“The extent to which prices have fallen gives us confidence that if they choose wisely, holidaymakers will still find great value and their holiday budget will go a long way in most resorts.

“The price falls could be an indication that tourist businesses in European resorts are keen to attract UK visitors and will keep costs low to do so.”

Victoria Bacon, director of brand and business development at travel trade association Abta, said: “Europe remains the number one overseas destination for British holidaymakers and this research highlights the amazing value on offer in so many of our holiday favourites.

“The relative weakness of sterling against the Euro has also meant that increasingly customers are looking for good value in other destinations and Abta members are reporting significant interest in travel to Bulgaria and Turkey.”