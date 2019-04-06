Edinburgh Science Festival opens on Saturday with a programme inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing.

The fortnight-long celebration of science will explore various frontiers in subjects ranging from the universe and space exploration to the environment, the digital world and healthcare.

There will be more than 270 events across 31 venues during the festival, which runs from April 6-21.

Highlights include A Human Touch, a major free open-air photography exhibition exploring human influence on Earth, which opened on March 20 in front of the Scottish Parliament.

Scientists Professor Dame Anne Glover and Professor Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell will examine the profile of female scientists and share their personal experiences of being women in their field of work.

In the children’s programme, five floors of hands-on science is scheduled at City Art Centre, while Experimentarium takes over the Pleasance with some cutting-edge science for youngsters.

Amanda Tyndall, creative and festival director at Edinburgh Science Festival, said: “At the heart of all science lies an unquenchable curiosity, a deep urge to explore and explain the unknown and to push the frontiers of our knowledge of ourselves, the world around us and our place in the universe.

“This year’s festival celebrates the spirit of adventure and inquiry that drives science, with a pioneering programme of events for all ages, exploring the frontiers of everything from the depths of the ocean to the farthest reaches of space to the working of the brain.”

Other speakers include explorer Benedict Allen and Astronomer Royal Lord Martin Rees, who will explore the themes of his recent book, On the Future: Prospects for Humanity.

Meanwhile, the popular GastroFest returns to examine the science of food and drink.

Who loves to nibble cheese? We do! It's why we've brought Cheeseology back to #EdSciFest! And to learn about the science behind cheese too, of course. Grab your own cheese samples this weekend! 🎟 https://t.co/Rz1KOhyBqF pic.twitter.com/qcyf7FA6AX — Edinburgh Science (@EdSciFest) April 2, 2019

Councillor Donald Wilson, culture and communities convener at the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “Every year the Edinburgh Science Festival transforms the city into a celebration of science and technology and this year we will all be able to explore new frontiers.

“The unique mix of art, design, photography and interactive exhibits included in the festival programme make science and the concepts being explored more accessible and entertaining.

“For the next two weeks, you’ll be able to find fascinating talks with Professors, pioneers and experiments to entertain and educate all ages.

“Taking place across the capital, there really is something for everyone, you can learn about ongoing work to tackle climate change or the latest developments in engineering, healthcare and digital worlds.”