Detectives investigating the murder of Lisa Dorrian have been granted additional time to question two suspects.

The 49-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were arrested on Friday in the Newtownards area.

Shopkeeper Ms Dorrian, 25, was last seen alive at Ballyhalbert Caravan Park on the Co Down coast on February 28 2005.

Earlier this week, police commenced a new large-scale search operation at an airfield beside the caravan park.

Police at Ballyhalbert Caravan Park in Co Down (Rebecca Black/PA)

Officers said they were using new information and new techniques to comb the area.

On Saturday morning, PSNI Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, who is leading the investigation, said: “Detectives investigating the murder of Lisa Dorrian have been granted an additional 12 hours to question a 49-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of murder. Both remain in police custody at this time.”

The suspects are being held at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast city centre.