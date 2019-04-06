A ferret was rescued from a roof after he escaped from his owners and was attacked by crows.

The RSPCA was called when a woman reported a ferret was stuck under solar panels on the roof of her home in Buckminster Place, Peterborough, on April 2.

He had escaped from his owners, who lived next door, and had been spotted by a group of crows.

Animal collection officer Justin Drisdale caught the ferret from inside the loft, and returned him to his worried owners next door.

Mr Disdale said: “The caller said she could see the ferret hiding underneath solar panels on the roof of the house as a murder (a group) of crows were trying to get to him.

“Goodness knows how the little critter managed to get up onto the roof.

“I eventually clambered inside the loft of the house and managed to find and catch the ferret in there.

“He wasn’t injured or any worse for wear considering his rather exciting day.

“As I arrived at the scene his owners – from next door – rushed out to tell me their ferret had gone missing and they were delighted when I was able to reunite them.

“I didn’t catch the little chap’s name but I decided to nickname him Topol for being rather fiddly on that roof.”