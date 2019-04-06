A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after police seized £10,000 worth of Class A drugs.

The drugs were recovered in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, on Friday.

Police said that the teenager was arrested and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Officers said the drugs have a potential street value of £10,000.

PC Morrison, of the Fraserburgh Community Policing Team, said: “This investigation has led to a significant quantity of illegal drugs being removed from the streets.

“Police Scotland do rely on support and intelligence from the public to assist in tackling drug misuse issues in our communities.

“Please report any information or concerns to Police Scotland by contacting 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111 to remain anonymous.”