A woman has been charged by detectives who seized guns, drugs and a monkey during a raid in Dublin.

The woman, who is in her 30s and was arrested along with two men after Friday’s search operation, has been charged under Ireland’s Theft and Fraud Offences Act, 2001.

She has been released and is due in court at a later date.

The two men, one aged in his 30s and one in his 40s, have been released without charge, with gardai to prepare evidence files on the pair for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Items seized in the raid (Garda)

Officers conducted the searches at a halting site on the Ratoath Road in Finglas in north Dublin on Friday morning.

One machine pistol, one sub-machine gun, one .357 calibre revolver, 300 rounds of assorted 9mm and .357 ammunition and 227 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun cartridges were seized.

Gardai also discovered almost 30,000 euro worth of cannabis and cocaine worth an estimated 97,300 euro.

Clothing with a value of 3,000 euro was found.

A monkey in a cage was also found during the search.

It was taken away by animal welfare officers and is being cared for by the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA).