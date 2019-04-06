A person has been rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped when their car plunged down an embankment.

The accident on the A82 in Inverness-shire happened at around 5.20pm on Saturday.

It took place between Spean Bridge and Invergarry as the road runs along the edge of Loch Lochy, near the Letterfinlay Lodge Hotel.

The emergency services were called to the scene and on arrival firefighters found one person out of the car and in the care of paramedics.

A second person was trapped in the vehicle and the fire service made the car secure and removed a door to free them.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Both casualties are now in the care of the ambulance service.”

Police Scotland said the road was closed while officers dealt with the accident.