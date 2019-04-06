The Duchess of Sussex has appointed her own delivery team to oversee the birth of her first child, it has been reported.

The Mail on Sunday reports that Meghan has broken from royal tradition by not appointing the Royal Household gynaecologists because she does not want “the men in suits” to supervise the birth.

The paper said the 37-year-old, who is expected to give birth later this month, has appointed an “unnamed female doctor” to lead the team instead of Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly appointed her own delivery team (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The two gynaecologists attended at the arrival of all three of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, it adds.

A spokesman for the Royal Family declined to comment.

However, it is understood that there will definitely be a role for the Queen’s doctors in the birth, but it might not be a prominent one.