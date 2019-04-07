Three climbers rescued from crag in darkness
By
Press Association 2019
Three climbers have been rescued after they became stuck on a crag near the top of a mountain in the dark.
Arran Mountain Rescue Team were called out at around 1.30am on Sunday after the group became stuck near the summit of Cir Mhor.
The weather had closed in and the climbers felt the safest option was to stay put and phone for help.
Team members went to the scene where they found the climbers on top of a craggy outcrop and guided them to safety.
Arran Mountain Rescue Team said: “The three climbers were located on top of a craggy outcrop and were able to abseil from their location with guidance from the team.
“Although cold and wet, all three were luckily unharmed and able to walk off the hill with team members.”