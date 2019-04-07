Rwanda has commemorated the start of its genocide in which some 800,000 people were killed 25 years ago.

President Paul Kagame and first lady Jeannette Kagame laid wreaths and lit a flame at the mass burial ground of 250,000 victims at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in the capital, Kigali.

The ceremonies happened as the country continues to grapple with the lasting consequences of the mass killings.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, centre, with First Lady Jeannette Kagame at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Kigali (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Those attending included the leaders of Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Djibouti, Niger, Belgium, Canada, Ethiopia, as well as the African Union and the European Union.

Cherie Blair, wife of former prime minister Tony Blair, also attended.

“I am moved beyond words at this memorial to tragedy,” said Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission.

There will be a procession through the capital to Kigali’s National Stadium where up to 30,000 are expected to participate in an evening candlelit ceremony.

A flame of remembrance is lit at the ceremony (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

“Twenty-five years ago, Rwanda fell into a deep ditch due to bad leadership. Today, we are a country of hope and a nation elevated,” Agnes Mutamba, 25, a teacher who was born during the genocide, told The Associated Press in Kigali.

“Today, the government has united all Rwandans as one people with the same culture and history and is speeding up economic transformation,” said Oliver Nduhungihere, Rwanda’s state foreign affairs minister.

The mass killing of Rwanda’s Tutsi minority was ignited on April 6, 1994, when a plane carrying President Juvénal Habyarimana was shot down and crashed in Kigali, killing the leader who, like the majority of Rwandans, was an ethnic Hutu.

The Tutsi minority was blamed for downing the plane and the bands of Hutu extremists began slaughtering the Tutsi, with support from the army, police, and militias.

Cherie Blair was among those who arrived to lay wreaths at the event (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Kagame’s government has previously accused the Hutu-led government of 1994 of being responsible for shooting down the plane and has blamed the French government for turning a blind eye to the genocide.

Kagame has won praise ending that violence and making advances in economic development and health care, although he is criticised for authoritarian control.

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron ordered a government study into the country’s role in Rwanda before and during its 1994 genocide.

A quarter-century after the genocide, bodies of victims are still being found. Last year, authorities in Rwanda found discovered mass graves they say contain 5,400 bodies of genocide victims.

“Twenty-five years on, the victims and survivors should remain the centre of everyone’s thoughts, but we should also take stock of progress and the need to ensure accountability for all those who directed these horrific acts,” Human Rights Watch said.