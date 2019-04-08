Monday’s front pages feature a variety of lead stories, with Brexit making headlines at the outset of another crunch week.

Several papers also feature veteran rower James Cracknell after the Olympic gold medal winner became the oldest Oxbridge boat race competitor.

Leading with Britain’s EU departure, The Guardian says the PM has come under intense pressure from her Cabinet to avoid a long Brexit delay.

A Brexit video message from Theresa May released by Downing Street on Sunday leads the Metro, the Daily Express and the i.

The Daily Telegraph leads with proposed laws that aim to make the internet and social media safer by placing legal responsibility on platforms and their management.

The Financial Times also carries the story, reporting that the Government has declared the sector’s “era of self-regulation” is over.

The Daily Mirror reports that Google avoided paying a huge UK tax bill by booking advertising revenue overseas.

A number of clinicians have resigned from an NHS gender clinic for children amid concerns over its referral system, The Times reports.

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd has told the family of victim Charlotte Brown he is sorry for her death, but insisted he is not to blame, The Sun reports.

Afghan interpreters for the Army are yet to arrive in the UK despite being promised sanctuary, the Daily Mail says.