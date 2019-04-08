Theresa May is to make a whistle-stop trip to Berlin and Paris for last-minute talks with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron on the eve of a summit which will determine the future of Brexit.

The leaders of the 27 remaining EU nations have been summoned to Brussels for an emergency summit of the European Council on Wednesday, just two days before the UK is due to leave the EU under current plans.

The Prime Minister’s visits on Tuesday appear to make it unlikely that any compromise deal thrashed out with Labour will be put before MPs ahead of the summit, with no face-to-face talks currently scheduled with the Opposition.

Downing Street said that “good-natured” dialogue with Labour had continued through the weekend, following a series of formal meetings last week, with both sides showing a “willingness to co-operate”.

“Our intention is engage further with the Opposition today and, given the need for urgency, we hope that will lead to further formal discussions,” she said.

The spokeswoman declined to set a deadline for a conclusion to negotiations with Labour, saying only that the Prime Minister wanted an agreement “as soon as possible”.

Mrs May is expected to set out in her talks with the German Chancellor and French President the rationale behind her request for a delay to the date of Brexit from April 12 to June 30.

And she will speak to other EU leaders by telephone in the run-up to the crunch meeting, where their unanimous agreement will be needed to avoid the UK leaving without a deal on Friday.

European Council president Donald Tusk has recommended a one-year extension to the Brexit process, with a break clause allowing an earlier departure if a withdrawal deal is ratified in Westminster.

France has warned that the UK must provide a plan with “clear and credible political backing” in Westminster if it is to receive a further extension to the two-year Brexit process, which was initially intended to end on March 29.

But Mr Macron has also promised that his country “will never abandon Ireland”, in an apparent indication that he will stop short of insisting on a no-deal Brexit on Friday.

Tuesday’s weekly meeting of Cabinet has been cancelled due to Mrs May’s travels, with no rescheduled date yet announced.

Setting out Mrs May’s plans for talks with fellow leaders, the Downing Street spokeswoman said: “She always engages with European leaders in the lead-up to Council. This is obviously a unique Council, specifically focused on Brexit.

“The Prime Minister set out a clear ask to Donald Tusk on Friday in terms of an extension, and she believes it’s important that she can set out the rationale for that ask as widely as possible in the lead-up to Council.”

The Prime Minister has angered Tories by holding talks with Labour, with Brexiteers including Boris Johnson concerned that she will accept a customs union as the price for a deal with Jeremy Corbyn.