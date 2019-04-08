The Prince of Wales has marked the 50th anniversary of the opening of the huge Pirelli Tyres factory in Carlisle with a tour of the site.

Charles began his day-long visit to Cumbria at the factory, which first opened in 1969 and employs 900 people in the local area.

Pirelli workers gave the Prince of Wales a warm welcome (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He toured the Italian firm’s operation, spoke to bosses at the company, and chatted with shift workers and apprentices.

Pirelli has been operating in the UK since 1929, and employs 1,300 people at its sites in Carlisle and Burton-on-Trent.

At the end of the 50-minute visit, Charles unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion, receiving a round of applause from factory workers.

Charles chatted with workers during his visit (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said: “It’s a special day for Carlisle. A special day for Pirelli.

“It was a great honour to welcome His Royal Highness to our factory in Carlisle during this important anniversary year, and so celebrate the enduring and fruitful relationship between Pirelli and the United Kingdom.

“It will be a day that we will all long remember.”

Charles unveiled a plaque during his visit to celebrate 50 years of Pirelli Tyres production in Carlisle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The factory focuses on tyres for premium and prestige cars and Charles was shown a range of supercars.

The royal visitor chatted with the firm’s senior managers as he viewed a Range Rover, a McLaren Spider, a Jaguar E Type, a Ferrari Dino and an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera – all fitted with Pirelli tyres.

The Prince of Wales looks at a Ferrari Dino, one of the supercars for which Pirelli supplies tyres(Owen Humphreys/PA)

The prince was accompanied on the visit by Italian Ambassador to the UK Raffaele Trombetta, and Andrew Mitchell, HM Trade Commissioner for Europe.

Charles views a McLaren 600LT (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Later, Charles left for the next part of his visit to Cumbria, with a trip to open Windermere Jetty Museum of Boats, Steam and Stories in Bowness, followed by further visits to Ambleside and Hawkshead.