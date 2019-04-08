A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a north London street.

The Metropolitan Police said the woman, who was in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Enfield on Sunday.

A man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder and taken to a north London police station.

Floral tributes near the scene in Enfield (Mason Boycott-Owen/PA)

The woman was named locally as Annabelle Lancaster.

A friend who only wanted to give her name has Courtney, 22, came to lay some flowers at the spot where she was found.

“I knew Annabelle from when we were staying in a mother and baby unit together,” she said.

“I know she was really close with her family, especially with her mum.

“She was one of those really bubbly girls, always up for a laugh. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her upset.

“She was always so happy.

“I feel bad that I haven’t spoken to her in so long.”

Her next of kin have been informed while a post-mortem examination and formal identification will be carried out in due course, the force added.