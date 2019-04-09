A man in his 20s has died after suffering “knife and gunshot wounds” in Newham, east London.

The London Ambulance Service alerted police that a man had been attacked in Church Road, Manor Park, shortly before 9.30pm on Monday night.

Scotland Yard said officers went to the street and found the victim “suffering from what are believed to be knife and gunshot wounds”.

“Despite the efforts of medics, the male died at the scene,” the force said.

An increased police presence was deployed in the area on Monday night as an investigation began.

The area surrounding the scene was sealed off and murder detectives were notified.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz tweeted: “My deepest condolences to his family today following a devastating incident last night in Manor Park, @NewhamLondon.

“Myself and the Deputy Mayor @grayee, were at the scene last night providing reassurance to local residents and those there who knew the victim.”

Irmantas Miniauskas, 31, of nearby Meanley Road, said a team of around six police officers had knocked on his door at about 5am on Tuesday.

“They were knocking on all the doors to see if we heard anything – I didn’t hear anything,” he said.

Mr Miniauskas said the area was usually quite safe because it was mostly residential properties.

The incident came as London continues to count the cost of violent crime.

On Monday, three teenagers were taken to hospital after being stabbed within minutes of each other in north-east London.

Four arrests were made and the victims’ injuries were not life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

Prime Minister Theresa May recently held a summit on knife crime following a spate of bloodshed across London and the rest of England since the start of 2019.

Police have appealed for any witnesses of the Newham killing to contact them on 101.