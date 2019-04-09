A man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Belfast man Jim Donegan has been released.

Police Service of Northern Ireland detectives investigating the shooting in Glen Road on December 4 last year arrested the 32-year-old man in the Springfield Road area of west Belfast on Tuesday.

A 32 year old man arrested earlier today by detectives investigating the murder of Jim Donegan has been released unconditionally. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 9, 2019

The man was held on suspicion of murder and suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation, before being released unconditionally a few hours later.

Detectives from the Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Jim Donegan on the Glen Road, Belfast on 4 December 18 have arrested a 32 year old man in the Springfield Road area of West Belfast, earlier today. (1/2) — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 9, 2019

The man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Jim and on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation. He is currently in custody at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives. (2/2) — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 9, 2019

Mr Donegan was shot in front of children and parents as he waited to collect his 13-year-old son from St Mary’s Christian Brothers Grammar School in west Belfast.