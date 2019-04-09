A man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Belfast man Jim Donegan has been released.
Police Service of Northern Ireland detectives investigating the shooting in Glen Road on December 4 last year arrested the 32-year-old man in the Springfield Road area of west Belfast on Tuesday.
The man was held on suspicion of murder and suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation, before being released unconditionally a few hours later.
Mr Donegan was shot in front of children and parents as he waited to collect his 13-year-old son from St Mary’s Christian Brothers Grammar School in west Belfast.