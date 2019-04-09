A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Belfast man Jim Donegan.
Police Service of Northern Ireland detectives investigating the shooting in Glen Road on December 4 last year arrested a 32-year-old man in the Springfield Road area of west Belfast on Tuesday.
Mr Donegan was shot in front of children and parents as he waited to collect his 13-year-old son from St Mary’s Christian Brothers Grammar School in west Belfast.
The arrested man was held on suspicion of murder and suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation.
He was taken into custody at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where was questioned by officers from the Major Investigation Team.