An elderly bus passenger suffered a serious head injury when the vehicle she was travelling in braked suddenly.

The 81-year-old woman was thrown forward while on the number 64 service in Freuchie, Fife, on Monday.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which has left the pensioner critically ill at Victoria Hospital.

The bus operated by Moffat and Williamson braked suddenly to avoid a collision, officers said.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce said: “Sadly this incident has resulted in an elderly lady being seriously injured and we are eager to establish the full circumstances that occurred beforehand.

“I would ask anyone who was in Freuchie’s east end at lunchtime on Monday April 8 and saw this incident to please contact police.

“I would also directly appeal to anyone who was on the bus to get in touch, particularly seven unidentified passengers who were on the number 64 Moffat and Williamson bus who have not made contact with police.

“Your information may be vital to our investigation and I would urge to get in touch with police at your earliest convenience.”