Some of the madcap names suggested by punters for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby have been revealed by bookmakers.

Royal fans who fancy a flutter have picked some weird and wonderful monikers for Harry and Meghan’s first child – from Brexit to Ginger.

The couple’s baby is expected in the coming weeks and anticipation is growing among those eager to see the Queen’s latest great-grandchild.

Meghan and Harry’s baby is expected in the coming weeks (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

William Hill has the name Princess with odds of 100-1, with Ginger and Chardonnay all priced at 500-1.

Ladbrokes revealed a punter has staked £12 on the baby being named Piers at 200-1, while the bookies stand to lose £1,000 if Harry and Meghan name their first born Boris 250-1.

Two punters seem to think the couple will opt for Nigiel 200-1, and with odds of 500-1, £2 has been staked on the name Brexit.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “If you thought all the money in the royal baby name betting was on the front runners, then think again.

“A handful of punters clearly reckon Harry and Meghan will go with something completely out there – and Piers is something of a popular pick at the bottom of the market.”

Meghan’s bump has fascinated royal fans (Danny Lawson/PA)

Royal fans are also convinced the duke and duchess of Sussex’s baby will be a girl, according to William Hill.

William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said: “The gamble on a girl continues and it is hard to believe that there is not some truth in the rumours.

“The bets coming in for Grace look interesting, and Diana is still very much the favourite.”

The bookmaker has odds of 1-2 the baby is a girl and 6-4 it is a boy, while its favourite name Diana is at 8-1, followed by Victoria at 10-1 and Grace, Isabella and Alice all priced at 12-1.

Ladbrokes has Diana as its joint-favourite with Elizabeth, both at 6-1, then Victoria at 8-1 and Albert, Alice, Grace and Philip all at 12/1.