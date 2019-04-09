Italian premier Giuseppe Conte has inaugurated the twisting 44-storey Generali Tower designed by late Iraqi-British architect Dame Zaha Hadid.

The 190-metre (623ft) tower, which will serve as a headquarters for the Italian insurance company Generali, was dedicated on the first day of the annual Milan Furniture Fair that celebrates design.

The Generali Tower is one of three skyscrapers that punctuate CityLife, a redevelopment project of the old fairgrounds that incorporates parks, apartments, offices and a vast shopping area.

The Generali Tower (Luca Bruno/AP)

The other towers were designed by Daniel Libeskind and Arata Isozaki.

Dame Zaha’s tower twists as it rises, with the upper floors facing Milan’s centrepiece Duomo cathedral in the centre of the city.

Generali chairman Gabriele Galateri called the tower “a true element of development for Milan”, with a focus on sustainability.