A woman was left “incredibly shaken” after being sexually assaulted in a “terrifying attack”.

The incident happened around 10pm on Sunday when the 27-year-old was making her way home in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.

A man, who had been waiting at a nearby bus stop, took her into a lane by St Andrew’s Hospice on Quarry Street and sexually assaulted her.

He then made off with another man in a blue-coloured five-door vehicle towards Hamilton town centre.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 7in, medium build, in his 30s and had short dark shaved hair.

He spoke in an Eastern European accent and was wearing a black denim style jacket, blue denim jeans and dark slip-on leather shoes.

Detective Constable Andrew Sinclair said: “This was a terrifying attack which has left the victim incredibly shaken. The behaviour of this man is completely unacceptable and nobody should feel scared to be out in their local community.

“Our officers are currently checking CCTV and speaking to those in the local area, we will do everything in our power to trace this individual.

“We are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch with us.

“We would also ask that people check any dashcam footage that they may have if they were driving on Quarry Street at the time in order to help identify the suspect or vehicle.”

Anyone with any information is asked to phone 101, quoting incident number 4310 of Sunday 7 April 2019, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.