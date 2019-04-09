A Fulham fan claims in a lawsuit that the California Department of Motor Vehicles violated his first amendment rights by rejecting a personalised licence plate he said would celebrate his favourite team, but which the DMV said might be deemed offensive.

The US federal suit filed on Tuesday says Jon Kotler applied for a plate that would read COY-W.

That is an abbreviation of Come On You Whites, a slogan used by fans of Fulham Football Club.

Fulham FC during rowing training sessions on the River Thames (Steven Paston/PA)

The suit said the Department of Motor Vehicles said it could be considered hostile, insulting, or racially degrading.

The Department of Motor Vehicles says it does not comment on pending lawsuits.

The complaint accuses the Department of Motor Vehicles of depriving Mr Kotler of his right to freedom of speech.

Mr Kotler is asking the court to declare the DMV’s criteria for personalised licence plates unconstitutional.