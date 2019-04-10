Brexit leads most of Wednesday’s papers as EU leaders gather in Brussels for another crunch summit when they will be asked to sign off on a second extension.

Britain’s departure from the bloc is set to be delayed by up to a year after the Prime Minister was warned her proposal of another short extension was too much of a “risk”, the Daily Telegraph says.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph 'May's fate sealed with a kiss as EU plots long Brexit delay' '#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/wSXQ8uQEIR — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 9, 2019

Theresa May was told ahead of the summit that she needs to present a “clear plan with credible political backing”, The Independent reports.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: EU leaders to offer Brexit delay until end of year #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/eWeg8d2j9W — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 9, 2019

The rebuff comes despite Mrs May visiting the leaders of France and Germany on Tuesday in an effort to persuade them to back her proposal, The Guardian says.

Guardian front page, 10 April 2019: May's hopes dashed as EU targets longer Brexit delay pic.twitter.com/aYdbk0wnU8 — The Guardian (@guardian) April 9, 2019

The Metro reports that French president Emmanuel Macron is expected to push for the longer delay to Brexit.

But he has been urged not to “humiliate” Mrs May as the price of granting a long extension, The Times reports.

The Times 10/4/2019Theresa May meets Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on the eve of a European summit to decide on the postponement of the Brexit date. 9/4/2019. Photo : Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday #brexit #gettyimages @thetimes pic.twitter.com/xY5ih8UZN2 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) April 9, 2019

The Daily Mail says a year’s delay to Brexit is a humiliating prospect and tough conditions are likely to be attached.

Among these will be a refusal to reopen the controversial withdrawal agreement, the Daily Express reports.

Tomorrow's @Daily_Express front page– Brussels boss tells PM to accept one-year delay in hope Britain will rethink #Brexit leading us to ask – will we ever escape EU's clutches?– Royal role for unknown actress as she gets set to play Princess Diana#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/MwkNzxQmRn — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 9, 2019

Back in Westminster, a third of Tory MPs defied a Government whip to vote against an extension to Article 50 in the Commons, the i reports.

In other news, the Daily Mirror leads with a report on MPs’ houses.

Tomorrow's front page: MPs make millions selling homes you helped pay for#tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/4Vh1wmJxJm pic.twitter.com/s7BMhHOv88 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 9, 2019

The Sun reports on a prank involving former foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

Tomorrow's front page: A TV car host has admitted to secretly dipping his member in Boris Johnson's pint for a laugh. https://t.co/E7GDk2IlxU pic.twitter.com/lloGoR2KLQ — The Sun (@TheSun) April 9, 2019

And the Daily Star says Chinese consumers are buying up British pork, increasing costs for customers.