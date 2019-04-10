Police are recruiting for officers to join a dedicated protection unit adjacent to the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

In a job advert, Norfolk Police said that the role of communications officer within the Royalty and VIP Protection requires “professionalism and discretion”.

The successful candidates will become an “initial point of contact for all site visitors”, the force said, and would also monitor security alarms and CCTV systems.

The post is offered on a permanent and zero hours basis, with a basic salary of £20,115 to £22,668 per year plus a 20% shift allowance and weekends.

Sandringham is the Queen’s private home (Joe Giddens/PA)

Full training will be provided and security concerns will be assessed, “ensuring that the security of residences on the Royal Sandringham Estate are protected”.

The unit is responsible for visits of protected royalty and VIPs within Norfolk and Suffolk, the job advert said.

Communications officers will initially work from Dersingham Police Station, around two miles north of Sandringham.

Applicants must have excellent numeracy and literacy skills and it is “desirable” that they have previous experience of security operations.