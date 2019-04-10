Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd was on a flight back to the UK after being extradited from Tbilisi following 10 months on the run.

Pictures released by the Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia on Wednesday showed a handcuffed Shepherd being led by two uniformed officers into a secure cell in the back of a van.

The 31-year-old was believed to have been transferred to Metropolitan Police officers at Tbilisi International Airport later in the day and boarded on a plane to Gatwick.

Jack Shepherd in a police van (Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia/PA)

He will appear in front of a judge at the Old Bailey on Thursday before he begins his six-year prison sentence over the death of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown.

A jury found Shepherd guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence in his absence after he skipped bail last summer.

The web designer’s trial heard that he had been drinking champagne on a first date with Ms Brown when they went for a late-night speedboat ride down the Thames in December 2015.

His 14ft Fletcher Arrowflyte boat had a series of defects and was speeding when it overturned near Wandsworth Bridge, throwing Ms Brown to her death in the water.

Shepherd, originally from Exeter, was plucked from the cold river.

He made his last appearance before the Old Bailey in November 2017 to deny manslaughter.

It was at the start of his trial last June that it emerged he would not attend court but he remained in regular contact with his defence team who pushed on without him.

Charlotte Brown died in the speedboat crash (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The jury found him guilty and Judge Richard Marks QC sentenced him in absentia.

But Shepherd will be returned before the judge from 9.30am on Thursday for the execution of a bench warrant.

Then his prison sentence awaits.

He could also face extra jail time for absconding but it is not yet known when a judge may add to his sentence.

Shepherd was granted permission to appeal against the conviction in December and surrendered to authorities in Tbilisi the following month.

The family of Ms Brown, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, had publicly campaigned for Shepherd to hand himself in.

Her father Graham Brown told ITV after Shepherd agreed to extradition last month that he had a weak case and “no choice” but to return.

Georgia’s justice minister formally approved the process on Monday.

Shepherd also faces a grievous bodily harm charge over an alleged assault in Devon on March 16 last year.

In an open-collared shirt, Shepherd spoke with at least one journalist from his seat on the Georgian Airways flight destined for the UK.

Metropolitan Police officers had been set to escort him on to the plane.